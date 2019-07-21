Editor,
The United States has always been an international leader in human rights, human dignity and valuing human life. This country has fought major wars and minor skirmishes in defense of these principles.
What is happening at our southern border is in opposition to these principles. Innocent children and their parents are being subjected to inhumane treatment as they are locked in overcrowded cages, described as “dog pens,” with totally inadequate basic sanitary conditions. These innocent children will be forever damaged by our government’s actions. They will remember how badly the glorious U.S.A. treated them.
Countries around the world have always looked to us as an example of what freedom, hope and our standards for human care and dignity can bring. Many have now turned their backs to us and look down in shame – we should do the same.
The impact of these despicable, cruel actions toward other human beings will be felt far into the future both internally and around the world.