Editor
I live in Supervisory District 4. This letter expresses my personal views, not as a member of the planning commission and not on behalf of the commission or any of its members.
This letter responds to two letters. The first was from Janice Bassett and Candy Strubbe, published on May 19. That letter states that Mrs. Muetterties voted to approve an asphalt plant “in a residential neighborhood” and, “even worse,” adjacent to the Calaveras River, which supplies water to 10,000 people. It says she disregarded her duties to protect the health and wellbeing of constituents and the environment. The asphalt plant would be at Hogan Quarry, which opened in 1965 to supply rock to build New Hogan Dam. This site was on a 149+ acre parcel. It was zoned M-2, general industrial, not residential.
The planning director decided that the plant was a permitted use in the M-2 zone and no CUP could be required. MyValleySprings.com, among others, appealed. The appeal generated a stack of paper over four inches tall, and four hearings, from June into December, 2015. All sides were represented by counsel. The staff report for the first hearing advised the commission that the desirability of the project is immaterial, and the commission must base its determination on application of the facts to existing laws, regulations, and ordinances. Information put before the commission included the ordinance, the history of earlier versions of the ordinance, and prior instances where the county had agreed with the planning director’s interpretation. It voted, 5-0, to uphold the planning director’s decision.
CCWD dropped its appeal, because, it stated, it and the asphalt plant companies reached an agreement that satisfied CCWD’s concerns over potential impacts the plant would have on water quality. So, the agency in charge of supplying water to 10,000 people from the Calaveras River no longer contested the plant.
There was a separate issue. The health officer determined that the type, method of use, or quantity of use of substances at the project was such that there may be a significant effect on the environment, requiring a CUP. The commission, on a 4-1 vote, granted an appeal. When one took account of compliance with existing regulations, there was no substantial evidence to support that determination.
The second letter, from Marti Crane, published on May 26, claims that Mrs. Muetterties voted to remove Highway 4 community plans from the general plan. The board of supervisors, in June of 2014, directed staff to proceed with the general plan without community plans. In June of 2015, the board directed staff to include those community plans that had been previously reviewed and could easily be incorporated into the general plan.
The Highway 4 community plans did not fit this criterion, staff did not put them before the commission, so no one voted to remove them. Four commissioners (one absent) voted to approve the community plan element that included 10 other community plans.
Kelly Wooster
Copperopolis