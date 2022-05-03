Editor
I have spent my educational and professional career (now retired) understanding how workplaces can be more efficient and effective. I have consulted with corporations and government agencies to assist them with the task of cutting waste and streamlining their work processes. I have done research and lectured at several universities on these issues. After studying the issues and candidates, I have concluded that Martin Huberty would be the most qualified and effective District 3 Supervisor in the race to replace Merita Callaway.
Organizations naturally grow organically, sometimes without a high-level view of how change can be most effective. For example, a mid-level manager may replace a retiring employee by hiring a new employee to directly replace that person. From the perspective of the mid-level manager, they have done a necessary task. However, from a higher level, the question could have been asked, “In the retirement of that person, was there an opportunity to rearrange staff assignments to achieve greater efficiencies within the organization?”
As I have reviewed the two District 3 candidates, I have learned about each person’s claims to success and inquired into their educational and professional backgrounds. In doing so, I learned that Martin received his undergraduate degree in International Relations with a specialty in diplomacy from the University of California at Davis. At that point, everything fell into place for me. The UC Davis program in International Affairs is widely recognized as one that accentuates “adaptive management”—a transformative process that promotes an organization’s growth and guides changes for maximum efficiencies.
Martin has demonstrated learning and skills in his leadership of the county’s Visitors Bureau, the Angels Camp Museum, and the county’s Chamber of Commerce. Martin is an open-minded centrist and will bring a non-ideological and pragmatic approach to his position as a supervisor. I have frequently observed Martin interacting with people in a non-divisive, non-confrontational manner, listening intently, and ultimately forming solid and effective working relationships.
Therefore, from my perspective, Martin Huberty is the best choice in the race to replace Merita Callaway.
John Adams, PhD
Murphys