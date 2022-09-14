Creative Support Alternatives (affiliated with Interwork Institute/SDSU) provides Community Living services for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Since 1992 in San Diego, and 2007 in Calaveras/Amador/Tuolumne, our team of Direct Support Professionals has provided the daily face-to-face support, instruction, encouragement, and guidance that enables those we serve to live successfully in their own homes and neighborhoods, with opportunities to become fully participating members of their chosen communities. The dedication demonstrated by our Direct Support Professionals, working in demanding and constantly changing circumstances since Day 1 of the COVID-19 pandemic, and every day throughout, has been nothing short of amazing. We are humbled by their selflessness, kindness, compassion, and commitment.
September 11-17, 2022 marks recognition of the official Direct Support Professionals Week. While we recognize the contributions of these often-unsung heroes daily, this week provides a special opportunity to publicly recognize them across our Foothills communities and beyond.
While their titles may vary (they’re known as “Support Facilitators” within our organization) they have been on the frontlines of assisting those we serve to navigate the challenges of a global pandemic, not only keeping everyone safe and healthy, but also supporting them in managing the accompanying stress and uncertainty, while also finding reasons to be joyful and grateful…and this is why we honor them! With these challenges, our Support Facilitators have still managed to assist people to have some sense of normalcy, too, planning trips, get-togethers with friends and families, going about routine community activities, and enjoying life, with an eye to COVID-protocols.
I am proud of our Foothills Team of Direct Support Professionals. These heroes bring their skills, enthusiasm, and expertise to the adults we serve and their greater communities. With deep gratitude, we recognize Joy V., Kevin A., Donna E., Donna Mc., Dee Dee S., and Susan K…you make the world a better place!
With fondness and appreciation,
Mary Ellen (ME) Sousa, Director
Creative Support Alternatives