Editor,
He has the natural charisma of a manhole cover. He mugs for the camera like a drunk at a Raider game. He is, nonetheless, our president. He was elected our president by the same method we’ve used to choose our presidents for centuries.
Liberal interests appear consumed with purposely scuttling the Trump presidency because, and only because, of their disdain for Donald Trump. To this I can only say, “how American of you.”
The Trump presidency has focused public attention on a number of issues which have warranted a good close look for decades. Immigration, as an example, is opposed by Trump in its ILLEGAL form only. He has expressed no anxiety whatsoever concerning legal immigration and properly earned citizenship. The press now reports an elevated level of panic among those in agriculture because of a proposed curtailment of illegal migration. It has been documented by those who seem somewhat concerned with objectivity that far less than half of illegal migrants are looking for work. The rest are here for a handout and they’re getting it.
The protests, boycotts, propaganda wars other forms of tantrum only serve to show the world your lack of real concern for our troubled little Republic. While you’re at it, remind yourself that it was YOU who got Trump elected and he could be reelected as a result of your efforts.