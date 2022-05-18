Editor
As a longtime resident of Calaveras County and historically a political moderate and financial conservative, I am voting for Martin Huberty for District 3 Supervisor.
I don’t remember exactly when I first met Martin—it was either 2007 or 2008—but I remember being struck by his warmth, humor, intelligence, competence, and a humbleness that belied his many successes. A person with these superb interpersonal skills is just what we need right now in our divided world. We need someone who is not antagonistic but will instead work with others to create solutions to our challenges.
One of Martin’s greatest assets is his intimate understanding of our district, county, and its people, resulting from both his paternal and maternal history in the county going back to the 1850s. This means cross-generational friendships and a deep understanding of what is needed, what can be accomplished, and how things can be made to work better within our resource constraints.
Martin knows and loves this county, but of equal importance, he understands the world outside of our county in a way others cannot. His external successes in the complex organizational worlds of London, New York, Morocco, and Los Angeles can only bring real value to our board of supervisors. I know of what I speak. I am a retired senior foreign service officer (diplomat), who in service to our country has worked in more than 20 countries, including Iraq and Afghanistan. Such synergy between local and international understandings is a rare thing and one of Martin’s greatest assets. It will bring new ideas and a process for practical solutions to our board of supervisors.
Here is one more thing I like most about Martin’s candidacy—Martin doesn’t need this job; he is running purely out of his love for our county and the desire to make our county the best it can be. Please give yourself a gift by giving Martin your vote.
Jeffrey J. Robertson
Murphys