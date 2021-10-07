Editor
It is apparent that vaccinations are not going to win the war against COVID-19. It seems like everyone is going to either get the virus or get the vaccine in order to reach herd immunity.
Here is a new idea: You have a choice, either you get vaccinated or you attend a COVID-19-spreading event hosted by your local bar or church. You sign a waiver that if you get sick you will stay home and not go to any hospital for treatment. You attend the party, get COVID-19 in 3-5 days and stay home. You are free to use any home remedy that you want and can get the treatment from your local feed store or Tractor Supply outlet.
This way enough people will have immunity and COVID-19 will have no people to infect. The way we are going with 51% unvaccinated it could take us years to reach herd immunity, and I am sick of masks and social distancing.
The choice is yours. You have the freedom. Help us to end this pandemic, however you choose.
Rodger Orman, MD
Murphys