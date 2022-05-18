Editor
Recently, the Enterprise ran a Letter to the Editor from a Lynn Wadyka requesting that the two candidates in the Calaveras District 3 supervisory race declare on their websites that they will abide by the final certified election results in the June 7 primary. Lynn expressed concern that the lies and contentiousness of our recent national election would start filtering down to local elections. I agree with Lynn. I, too, would like to see that declaration posted on the candidates’ websites. However, I would take it one step further. Let me explain….
When we elect a person, we want to be sure that they will serve to the end of their term. In the recent presidential election, this concern was voiced with regard to Biden’s age. The question of age and health has been asked in other elections, such as with Ronald Reagan and John McCain. While I generally support older candidates over younger ones (more wisdom and lifelong experiences to draw on), I do believe enquiring as to a candidate’s health is a valid one. It is one of many things we have a right to know about our elected societal leaders.
Of course, we also want to know where our candidates stand on issues of science, education, social responsibility, etc.
The recent COVID-19 pandemic has devastated our society and planet. About 1 million Americans have died, around 16 million people worldwide. Our economy, especially the small business community, was gutted. Additionally, we still don’t know what the long-term physical and social effects will be of “long Covid.” Society has been significantly changed by this bug.
Therefore, as a physician I would like to request that both supervisory candidates declare on their websites whether or not they have been fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19, and what their positions are regarding vaccine mandates. This will tell me four things: 1) What the likelihood is of the candidate surviving any future pandemic spikes; 2) What the candidate’s position is regarding social responsibilities; 3) What the candidate’s thought processes are regarding science and technology; and 4) What the candidate’s cognitive abilities are regarding risk assessment /critical thought.
I will await a posting on their websites.
Pravina Somani
Murphys