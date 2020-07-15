Editor
Responding to Jerry Tuck’s response to my response to Jim Pesout’s letter – Mr. Tuck rather proved my point.
The controversial events that occurred in the 1960s, such as campus protests, Kent State shootings, the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., the Freedom Riders, long hot summer riots of 1967, etc., took place over a period of time. What makes our time period unique as compared to the former is the civil unrest sweeping most parts of the country today is resulting in unbelievable destruction in succession and not stopping. By the way, I was around during the ’60s and ’70s’ unrest.
Many of the rioters in the ’60s and ’70s sought social justice, racial justice and justice against a heavy-handed police force. While riots are all bad, the rioters then had much more reason to riot than the rioters today. Today most are rioting for the sake of destruction and violence because they are essentially Marxist vandals and anarchists with their goal of desiring to topple the entire U.S. government and installing a government which would be diametrically the opposite of the Constitution and free market, coupled with the absence of a police force, so they can have free reign and they have stated so.
Apparently, Mr. Tuck has a problem with me saying, “All Lives Matter,” and feels I am disparaging Blacks. If you understand English, you can understand that when I say that all lives matter, I am not giving preferential treatment to any race because all lives do indeed matter, if that is a racial statement, that’s pretty bad. There is a difference between the Marxist organization Black Lives Matter and the belief that Black lives matter.
The left has embraced racism because it is obsessed with it. My feeling is you cannot fight racism with racism, and that is what the left is doing. You can believe in Black lives matter like all lives matter, but you don’t have to believe in Black Lives Matter. Everyone has a choice in the upcoming election, your choice is Marxism or preserving the Constitution and not throwing it away.
Jerry Avalos,
Valley Springs