Editor
Eighteen years ago, my parents moved into La Contenta, right by Cosgrove Creek. Two months after moving in, they were met with the ongoing challenge of flooding. Total home remodeling took eight months, and my dad raised his backyard 18 inches with road base, bordered all around with 8-10 inch rip-rap rock, and yet every year the threat still exists. Now my dad has been gone 10 years due to cancer, but my mom still lives here. This county has known about this flooding issue forever, yet they continue to do nothing year after year to reduce and or eliminate the flood risk. From Vista Del Lago Drive to Silver Rapids Road, Cosgrove Creek has never been cleared of overgrown brush and sucker type trees and other vegetation make it really simple and clear to these pencil pushers at the county, stop worrying about your red legged frog that no one I’ve talked to has ever seen, and so the most obvious solution to the flooding and clear the brush, excess trees and vegetation and that creek will flow unimpeded, with no damming, and the risk of flooding almost eliminated, and my 89 year old mom wouldn't be spending on her insurance to pay $270,000.00 for repairs, $26,000.00 for contents replacement and the months of clean up and fence repair and thousands of dollars in tools, riding mowers, fence replacement and on and on. It's not rocket science. The Department of Fish and Game said anything could be done in that creek except heavy equipment. So stop your lame excuses and get this creek cleared. See that didn't cost you a dime yet you collect a paycheck year after year and get nothing done. That was free. My name is Roger Anderson, and feel free to call (209) 660-0006, and I'll show you where to start.