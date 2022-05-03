Editor
The woes of growing up in Calaveras County are evident because of who and what the new occupants vote for and what ideology they adhere to as it pertains to community, tolerance and love of the environment they now call home.
Calaveras County has always been a little redneck, with a many passionate about God, family, country and community, but this is why we live here and fight to protect it from those "urban dwellers" who voted for people and policies which destroyed their homes and community, while making their cities unsafe and uninhabitable.
My frustration doesn't come from people wanting to enjoy the same life I have enjoyed but by the migration of urbanites who rather than assimilate to mountain life and community love and tolerance, they continue voting for the same policies and people who ruined their cities.
My wish is that rather than changing our beautiful home to be like the nauseating place you abandoned and allowed to be destroyed, try something different and realize that we made Calaveras what it is without your help and the reason you come here like ants to sugar.
We welcome you with open arms, but if you're going to vote as you did in the place you destroyed through voting, there will be conflict because we like it here and choose not to have our children indoctrinated with hate or using them as expendable clinical trials for corrupt pharmaceutical companies.
We can either work together in spite of differences, be tolerant and helpful, or we can be in a constant state of dislike and distrust for those with whom we disagree.
The future is in our hands, but wrong policies and people in office can easily destroy this remarkable gem of the Sierra, so think before you vote and do your research before you make decisions which affect others.
We are in this together, through the good and the bad, so let’s hold hands in unity to ensure that we protect Calaveras County, and let it remain beautiful for those yet to call it home.
Ralph Emerson
Murphys