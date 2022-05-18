Editor
We are in Supervisory District 5 and can’t vote in the upcoming District 3 election. However, we implore District 3 brethren, please don’t vote for Lisa Muetterties!
Elected officials must recognize that their first duty is to protect the health and wellbeing of their constituents and the environment. Lisa Muetterties will not. In 2015 while serving on the Planning Commission, Valley Springs residents experienced firsthand her disregard of such duties when she voted to approve an asphalt plant in a residential neighborhood here. Even worse, it was adjacent to the Calaveras River, which supplies water to 10,000 people—including Rancho Calaveras, Gold Creek, and La Contenta.
Residents requested a conditional-use permit (CUP) be required due to the projected use of hazardous materials. Additionally, up to 979,600 gallons/year of diesel were to be burned. Nearly 150 asphalt truck trips/day would travel through residential areas (see: environmental health officer’s report for details). A CUP would have given local authorities the ability to intervene when problems arose. Without it, we would have been required to rely on state/federal government regulations, with potentially deadly delays. Lisa didn’t care.
Lisa totally disregarded the environmental health officer’s findings that the plant’s use of hazardous materials could have significant effects on the environment and the community. The final recommendation was to uphold the health officer’s and planning director’s hazardous/CUP determination.
During the discussion about the hazards of exposure to diesel exhaust and particulates, Lisa declared that children stand next to running school buses every day, stating, “they are not dead!” She completely brushed aside the fact that THERE ARE standards for how long a bus may run stationary near children. Residents were simply asking for compliance with CEQA (California Environmental Quality Act).
Lisa was determined to impose her belief that “property rights” allows anyone to use their property for any use they want with no regard to how it impacts the environment or other beings-including fellow Calaveras residents.
Vote for Martin Huberty if you value public health and safety and the quality of life in our county.
Janice Bassett and Candy Strubbe
Valley Springs