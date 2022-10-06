Editor

I am writing in support of re-electing Gail Bunge to the Bret Harte High School Board. I have known Gail for the 40 years she has lived and worked in Calaveras County. I know her to be honest and hardworking. She is passionate about providing students with the best possible educational experience.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.