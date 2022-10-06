I am writing in support of re-electing Gail Bunge to the Bret Harte High School Board. I have known Gail for the 40 years she has lived and worked in Calaveras County. I know her to be honest and hardworking. She is passionate about providing students with the best possible educational experience.
As a board member, she has experience with budget and student safety issues. In addition, she has written grants for projects and worked on planning for facilities. Discipline, curriculum, and site council committees have all benefited from her participation. She helped Bret Harte secure the $18 million bond in 2008 and worked to successfully keep the school fiscally solvent through the recession.
She is supportive of agriculture and vocational education, sports, AP and honors courses, and dual enrollment with Columbia College. Both of her adult children attended Bret Harte.
Please join me in voting for experience and thoughtfulness in the governing of the Bret Harte High School District.