Editor
I am a long time resident of Calaveras County. I am a small business owner and I have children at Hazel Fischer, Avery Middle School and Bret Harte. I love this place and am very grateful to be raising my children here. My mother had me on the campaign trail from a very young age. I learned to listen to what candidates have to say. I have heard what Lisa Muetterties has to say, and I am confident that she isn’t just telling us what we want to hear. I feel she has a plan to make the improvements that this district needs and will follow through. She is a hard worker and knows how to get things done. She cares deeply for this community and that’s the kind of person I want to lead us.
I will be voting Lisa Muetterties for District 3 Supervisor
CJ Stevens
Camp Connell