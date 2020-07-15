Editor
So far COVID-19 has not been found in our drinking water. But what will happen if it is?
Water is the beginning of life, the beginning of everything. If COVID-19 gets in our drinking water, it could possibly lead to a worldwide water shortage. Many industries heavily dependent on water may collapse.
A coronavirus particle averages .125 micron, about one-eighth of a micron. A human hair is 50-100 micros in comparison. Most water filters on the market do NOT filter down that much, about a couple do. A filter that does would effectively remove over 99% of viruses and bacteria in our water.
It may be wise to look into such filters if the above-mentioned scenario happens.
Gordon Kobayashi,
Valley Springs