Editor

I am concerned about women and men in our community who are struggling with emotions related to a past abortion.

There is so much in the news presently about abortion, and I am sure that it will continue. I know that this does bring up memories and feelings for some of us who have had abortions. I just want to make sure that these women and men know they are not alone with their feelings and that there is help available for them.

I am a volunteer at Calaveras Door of Hope in Angels Camp, and we want to be there for those who struggle. I am not a licensed counselor, but I have been trained to lead a post-abortion Bible study, and to work with women who need someone they can share their feelings with. I know of a similar program for men at the Modesto Pregnancy Center.

I had two abortions in the 1970s and struggled for years with depression, anger and suicidal thoughts. Having participated in the studies in the Bay Area, that I lead now, I can say God has restored me and given me freedom.

My heart aches for those who still struggle, and I want to be there for you and show you God’s compassion and love for you.

Please call us. It’s free and confidential. Our phone number is 736-9600.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.