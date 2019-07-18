Editor
I am concerned about women and men in our community who are struggling with emotions related to a past abortion.
There is so much in the news presently about abortion, and I am sure that it will continue. I know that this does bring up memories and feelings for some of us who have had abortions. I just want to make sure that these women and men know they are not alone with their feelings and that there is help available for them.
I am a volunteer at Calaveras Door of Hope in Angels Camp, and we want to be there for those who struggle. I am not a licensed counselor, but I have been trained to lead a post-abortion Bible study, and to work with women who need someone they can share their feelings with. I know of a similar program for men at the Modesto Pregnancy Center.
I had two abortions in the 1970s and struggled for years with depression, anger and suicidal thoughts. Having participated in the studies in the Bay Area, that I lead now, I can say God has restored me and given me freedom.
My heart aches for those who still struggle, and I want to be there for you and show you God’s compassion and love for you.
Please call us. It’s free and confidential. Our phone number is 736-9600.