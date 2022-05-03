Editor
My grandparents, Wayne and Mary Titus, built on Pine Drive in Arnold in 1957. I have frequented Calaveras County, and Arnold in particular, my whole life. Now, I have made the conscious decision to reside here for the last several years. I make this decision even though I could live almost anywhere else. With my connection to and history within this area, I believe I have an intimate knowledge of the county’s issues and challenges.
In my opinion, there has not been, in 30 years, a more qualified candidate for the Calaveras District 3 supervisory seat than Martin Huberty (with all due respect to Merita Callaway). At this time, he may very well end up being the most qualified candidate on the entire Board of Supervisors (overqualified?). After receiving a degree in International Relations (specializing in diplomacy) from UC Davis, Martin traveled the world working in Los Angeles, New York, London—even Morocco. Mr. Huberty’s educational and experiential diversity—from managing large projects in foreign countries for the film industry to directing the Calaveras’ tourism bureau and Chamber of Commerce, to his all-around fiscal and employee management skills—make him a uniquely qualified candidate. District 3 voters should jump at the opportunity to get Martin working for them. His experience is not limited to just one sector of our county’s business community. His interests are not limited to enriching one sector.
Furthermore, Martin’s eagerness to listen and learn from others and then take bold decisive action is what is needed in Calaveras County. These traits are especially important considering the fact that tourism (a very diverse economic sector, that includes everything from retail to accommodations) is the largest part of District 3’s economy.
Now consider this…District 3 is the county’s primary tourist destination. We are the engine that greases the wheels, which drives a major part of the county’s economy and prosperity. Martin knows how to leverage that energy to make us even stronger and more prosperous.
Jon Wayne Faust
Arnold