Editor
Over 42 years we have lived and worked in beautiful Calaveras County. We have seen it change dramatically with the influx of many families seeking the “good life” our county offers. Good leadership at the county level is more critical now than ever. District 3 has a wonderful candidate running for supervisor, Martin Huberty, with a collaborative style of leadership which can help solve our county problems. These issues have been spelled out quite clearly by both candidates. It is time to elect a non-partisan who has proven that he tackles problems with appropriated funds and follows projects through to completion. With his wisdom, expertise, and experience, he will be an excellent District 3 supervisor.
David and JoEllen Gano
Murphys