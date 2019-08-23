Editor,
The Valley Springs Community Plan has been ready for adoption since 2017. It is a blending and editing of the texts of the two competing 2010 draft plans, to conform to the General Plan Update (GPU) community plan format.
The County Planning Department and Supervisor Tofanelli were part of the blending process. The controversy over the land use map was solved by using the Planning Department’s GPU land use map for the area. In January of 2017, the planning Director submitted the 2017 Valley Springs Community Plan to the Planning Commission with a recommendation for approval.
Supervisor Tofanelli had the Valley Springs Community Plan pulled from the agenda, because he wanted to have at least one more public meeting to discuss the plan in his district before having the plan approved. In the 30 months since that time Supervisor Tofanelli has yet to hold such a meeting. During that time, the Planning Commission has cancelled 10 regular meetings for lack of agenda items.
The Board of Supervisors has now decided to eliminate the existing community plan. In my opinion, repealing the Valley Springs Community Plan without replacement is unfair to the people of Valley Springs. The people of Valley Springs were promised a community plan update in 1988 and did not get one. They were promised one again in 2007. They drafted two different plans in 2010, which were merged into a third plan in 2017. The 2017 plan is “95% of the way done” (according to the planning director on June 13). It is in the format of the GPU, but will not be included in the GPU, and the existing community plan is being rescinded.
The people of Valley Springs deserve better than this.