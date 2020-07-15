Editor
Sgt. Robert G. Reagan, I thank you for your service to our country.
Your July 9 letter to the editor, regarding the parade in Murphys on July 4, has two egregious errors. One was when you stated, “with not a mask in sight.” I was wearing a mask, as were several of the participants in front of and behind me.
Your second, an error of judgment I believe, was putting quotations marks on the word “patriots,” referring to the parade people.
Many of those flag-wavers who came “peaceably to assemble” were veterans, some were family groups, and some were returning seniors.
We meet, march on Main Street, stop at the water district to rest, drink some cold water, and listen to a short oration. The subject almost always concerns historical times and people who gave us the Declaration of Independence. We return to the hotel without stopping in any business.
We have been doing this for over 25 years.
We invite you, Sgt. Reagan, to join us next year, and perhaps share with us an American historical anecdote. We, a group of unassuming patriots, meet on the fourth day of July, noon, at the hotel. We’ll have a flag for you, a warm handshake, and an enthusiasm for what we do.
We take a few moments out of our busy lives to declare and pledge our honor and respect to the flag we carry, to the country it represents, and to those who gave “the last full measure” for our freedom.
We do this on Independence Day.
Jimmy K. Bigelow,
Murphys