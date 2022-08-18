Editor
On our way to a friend's, my wife and I saw an Ebbetts Pass ambulance Code 3 up the highway. Five minutes later, getting out of the car, my wife slipped and fell onto some rocks, striking her head very hard. I called 9-1-1 for our own ambulance and gave them the wrong address; it seemed "like an eternity" but within minutes, an ambulance and fire truck arrived and took over. She was conscious and had feeling in her limbs—they put her onto a special gurney and spirited her away, first to Adventist in Sonora, then to Modesto. When you really need them, Ebbetts Pass Fire and the sheriff's dispatchers are there! Anytime! Their expertise and care are phenomenal and matched only by my profound gratitude—we in Calaveras are richer than we know.