Editor,
I am writing to express concern about our country and the election in 2020. Democracy is being attacked on several fronts. The report released by the Republican Senate Committee shows the extensive Russian meddling in the 2016 election. It is disconcerting and horrifying. Not only did they attack every state with their misinformation and propaganda, they had installed people to monitor some precincts. Trump didn’t actually start the intrusion but he accepted their help and said he would do it again.
Democracy is either advancing or retreating. Right now it is retreating. Free people have to understand that other people have different ideas and skin color. We must defeat the politics of us and them. We are a diverse country. We all have rights given by the constitution and the rule of law. The idea that some people belong and some people do not is not a free people. History doesn’t repeat itself, but it shows patterns. Democracy does not win by itself. You have to care about it and you have to fight for it; we must resume our role as a model for the rest of the world.
Democracy is always under threat and has always had foreign enemies, but we have never before had a president who benefited from those enemies. Russia has presented democracy as a joke. Their purpose was to disrupt. Mitch McConnell has kept legislation to protect our elections from coming to a vote. Think about it – is this the kind of leadership we want at the highest level of our government? To abandon facts is to abandon freedom. Professor Timothy Snyder at Yale University has written a book (“On Tyranny”) about this very subject.