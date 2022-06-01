Editor
I am writing in support of Martin Huberty, a candidate for District 3 Supervisor. The Hubertys have a long history of hard work and public service in Calaveras dating back to the 1850s, and I am very pleased that Martin has chosen to continue this family tradition of service. He has demonstrated his capability and caliber through his leadership of the Calaveras Visitors Bureau, Angels Camp Museum, and Chamber of Commerce, and his participation in many organizations throughout the county, too numerous to name. Martin has a unique ability to understand the needs across organizations and institutions and maximize cooperation and resources to create the best outcome for all. In Martin I see a hard worker who has original, innovative ideas and the ability and willingness to bring them to fruition. I believe Martin Huberty is the best choice for Supervisor, for the residents of District 3 and for Calaveras County as a whole, and I encourage voters in District 3 to vote for him.
Shirley Huberty
San Andreas