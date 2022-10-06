As we look towards our local election in November, I would like to share a few thoughts on the Bret Harte school board race. I encourage you to support the incumbent candidate, Gail Bunge. Gail has served on the board for a number of years and has helped steer the school through some difficult times. The district has remained fiscally solvent, even through the recession of 2008 which led to some drastic cuts to California schools. Gail was involved in the design and construction of the Bret Harte Aquatic Center and Sports Complex; a beautiful facility that serves the school and the whole community, as well as the new science and math building.
Gail is an intelligent and thoughtful board member who is an excellent listener. She strives to view an issue from all sides and reach a well-reasoned decision, so important in our current heated political environment.
With her background in early childhood education and her love of children, Gail is an excellent advocate for the youth in our community. She has also spent many hours as a substitute teacher, giving her a first-hand understanding of the challenges in the classroom.
As a 40-year resident of Calaveras County, Gail has deep roots in the community and has volunteered for Feeney Park, the Murphys Community Club and the Calaveras Humane Society, to name just a few.
I hope that you will join me in voting for Gail. We need her leadership to help provide a thriving environment for our high schoolers.