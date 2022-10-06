Editor

As we look towards our local election in November, I would like to share a few thoughts on the Bret Harte school board race. I encourage you to support the incumbent candidate, Gail Bunge. Gail has served on the board for a number of years and has helped steer the school through some difficult times. The district has remained fiscally solvent, even through the recession of 2008 which led to some drastic cuts to California schools. Gail was involved in the design and construction of the Bret Harte Aquatic Center and Sports Complex; a beautiful facility that serves the school and the whole community, as well as the new science and math building.

