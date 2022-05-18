Editor
As I have watched the local political races heat up, (especially Supervisor District 3), I am paying particular attention to the distasteful attacks on social media. As I watch the back and forth (not necessarily from the candidates, but their supporters) I am disheartened to see the lack of engagement from the Huberty campaign in the way of taking responsibility for supporters’ actions. I have seen multiple times though, Mrs. Muetterties publicly apologize, explain, or ask her supporters to refrain from distasteful words and actions. Not once have I seen this from the Huberty camp. I have also seen long drawn out explanations from the Muetterties camp only to be ignored by the other. I have seen the spinning of fact even when the Muetterties camp is being polite and courteous. I find dirty politics vile, and am disturbed by the social media attacks. On that alone Mrs. Muetterties will have my vote. Add to that, her videos that have been posted offer substance, knowledge, and experience. I simply cannot vote for a candidate whose campaign strategy is to attack. Add to that I am so exhausted of hearing about Mr. Huberty's childhood and not much about his plan. Mr. Huberty spent weekends here as a child, but was also in boarding school across the pond. Those weekend trips from abroad to visit the ranch must have been costly. As I said, I'm looking for substance (not signs). My vote will be for Lisa Muetterties.
Paulie Brand
Vallecito