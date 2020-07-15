Editor
The most overused words in the English language today are “racist” and “racism.” Most rational adults would apply the word “racist” to someone who continually or habitually makes statements or prompts action that is clearly meant to demean or disgrace those of a different ethnic persuasion. Today’s racist is any person, Black or White, that makes a public statement that could be construed to be anything but complimentary to African Americans. Moderate intellectuals and others who could make a compelling argument against the forces that maintain racism are afraid to speak for fear of being labelled racist. In the interim our attention seems to be riveted on vocal entertainers and sports figures, most of whom haven’t a clue on how to develop an appropriate strategy for racial harmony.
The entire civil rights movement has been corrupted by “political correctness” and the media to the point that many have lost sight of the original objective of the movement, which was to simply promote tolerance of the separate races while the necessary healing took place. The BLM movement for instance has become a hiding place for looters and rioters none of whom care if the races ever find common ground.
America has a lot of work to do if true equality is ever to be realized. Some rather uncomfortable acknowledgements must be made. Myth and conjecture must be removed from much of current policy. This work, however, cannot even begin until the rioting and looting has stopped and commitment to a sincere effort is made by all principal ethnic groups.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas