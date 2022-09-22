Editor
Last year, I wanted to organize a crew of inmates who would prefer to work for low pay rather than stay locked up—with one purpose: to eradicate the Tree of Heaven growing along the Murphys Grade Road. Health issues intervened, and I did nothing. I was stunned to learn from Don Urbanus that they've invaded other areas as well. They have another nasty quirk Don didn't mention. Native birds try to build a nest in them. When the babies are born, the nest becomes too heavy and they fall from the tree and die on the road. I'm hoping your article will inspire someone or some group of people to take on this project of eradication. It can't wait too long. I have been under the impression that girdling the grown tree close to the ground will stop its further growth as the tree struggles to stay alive. During the seeding season all seeds need to be picked and raked up and destroyed to prevent further spread. Each year the project gets easier and more successful. It takes a major commitment and a grant to pay labor. I'd like to hear from any like-minded individuals who would be willing to attack this menace.