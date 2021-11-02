The following press release was issued by Vitalant.
Critical Need For Blood
WHAT: Vitalant will host the Calaveras Community blood drive to meet the community’s need for blood and blood products. Donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card which can be redeemed online. There is currently a critical need for blood donations and all blood types are needed. The blood drive is sponsored by the Calaveras Community Foundation.
Donors are encouraged to make an appointment by going to donors.vitalant.org and use blood drive code SMFM399 or by calling Vitalant at 877-258-4825 and mention blood drive code SMFM399. Walk-ins will be accommodated if space allows.
WHEN: Tuesday, November 30 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
WHERE: San Andreas Town Hall, 24 Church Hill Road,
San Andreas, CA 95249
QUESTIONS: For eligibility questions contact Vitalant 877-258-4825.
ELIGIBILITY: Whole blood donors must be at least 16 years old and there is no upper age limit. 16 year old’s must have a signed Vitalant parental consent form available online at Vitalant.org. Donors must weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, be in good general health and bring a photo I.D. Other donation types have specific eligibility criteria. Please visit vitalant.org.
About Vitalant
Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is the nation’s largest independent, nonprofit blood services provider exclusively focused on providing lifesaving blood and comprehensive transfusion medicine services for about 900 hospitals and their patients across the U.S. Every day, Vitalant needs to collect about 5,300 blood, platelet and plasma donations to help save lives. For more information and to schedule a donation appointment, visit vitalant.org or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825). Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.