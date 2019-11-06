The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District.
Residents of Valley Springs, Rancho Calaveras, La Contenta, Gold Creek, Southworth and Wallace are invited to join the Calaveras County Water District for a town hall meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday November 6 at the Rancho Calaveras Property Owner’s Association Clubhouse, 3995 Highway 26, Valley Springs.
District staff will give a short presentation about CCWD’s goals and priorities along with an overview of completed and planned infrastructure improvements.
There will be a Q&A session following the presentation, and staff will be available after the meeting to respond to any additional questions in small groups.
Those with questions may contact Joel Metzger, external affairs manager, at (209) 754-3123 or joelm@ccwd.org.