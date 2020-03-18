The following press release was issued by the Superior Court of Calaveras County.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has designated Calaveras Superior Court Judge David M. Sanders as the Civil Court Representative on the Children’s Justice Act (CJA) Task Force. Cal OES administers the Federal CJA for California in compliance with federal guidelines requiring that states establish and maintain a multidisciplinary Task Force on children’s justice, comprised of professionals with knowledge and experience of the justice system and systemic handling of child physical abuse, child neglect, child sexual abuse and exploitation, and child maltreatment and fatalities. The State Task Force members must represent specific disciplines. CJA Grants to States Program supports activities that improve the handling of cases of suspected child abuse or neglect. The CJA Task Force meets on a quarterly basis. Upon being notified of his designation Judge Sanders expressed “I am honored and excited and look forward to serving as a member of the CJA Task Force. I think it is wonderful that a voice from the rural hills will be involved with these issues, and hope look forward to the opportunity it provides to express the hardships rural counties in particular face with regards to resources and services to address these problems”.