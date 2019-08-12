Calaveras Community Foundation (CCF) awarded Career and Technical Training (C&TT) scholarships to a total of 12 high school students during recent award night events. Three Calaveras High School students, seven Bret Harte High School students and two Mountain Oaks students each received $1,500.
Calaveras High School students receiving awards and their fields of study are: Johnathan Arbuckle – fire science, Zachary Nordahl – construction, Brenden Burkhardt – fire science. These students will be attending Columbia Community College and Truckee Meadow Community College.
Bret Harte High School students granted C&TT awards and their fields of study are: Ryan Buchanan - nursing, Brianna Tyre – forensic psychiatry, Cole Mellera – animal care, Madeline Schwartz – fire tech/EMT, Isaac Jarman - screenwriter,
Brooke Nord – nurse practitioner and Nathaniel Ratkovich – drone mapping.
Six of these students will attend Columbia Community College and one student will attend Cabrillo College.
Mountain Oaks students Rachael Wiley and Kasha Godoy were awarded C&TT scholarships. Rachael’s field of study is paramedics. Kasha will study emergency medical service. Both will attend Columbia Community College.
“These well-deserving students receiving C&TT scholarships are to be commended! Many generous donations from individuals and local businesses make these sizable scholarships available to local students” said Barbara Boyd White, CCF Scholarship Chair.
CCF administers the funds that make these C&TT scholarships possible. Since the C&TT fund’s inception in 2011, over $88,000 has been awarded. Business partners who earmark their generous donations to benefit the C&TT fund are Pacific Gas & Electric Company and Save Mart C.A.R.E.S. Foundation.
