The following press release was issued by Caltrans.
CALAVERAS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform utility operations this week on State Route 4, and motorists should expect delays of 10 minutes.
Work is scheduled to occur as follows:
• Crews will perform one way traffic control on Route 4 just west of Horseshoe Drive from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Motorists should use alternate routes whenever possible.
This is an update to the traffic advisory for Calaveras County
released on Thursday, November 12, 2021.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues.
For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.
For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov