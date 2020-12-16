The following press release was issued by Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families.
Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families has launched a community project to fold a thousand paper cranes for the New Year. The goal is to have individuals throughout the community, local churches, businesses, students and families, fold paper cranes at home and then bring them together to be hung in West Point in the New Year.
There is an ancient Japanese legend that says anyone who folds 1,000 paper cranes will be granted a wish. Many of us were introduced to this tradition in school through the story of Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes. This historical children’s novel, written by Eleanor Coerr, tells the story of Sadako Sasaki a young girl who contracted leukemia after being exposed to radiation in the bombing of Hiroshima. Sadako attempted to fold a thousand papers cranes with a wish for recovery from her illness. When she became too sick to continue, her classmates and friends began folding paper cranes for her, coming together to complete the task.
The tradition of folding a thousand paper cranes has come to symbolize a wish for peace and healing, as well a collaborative effort, much as Sadako’s community joined her efforts. BMCYF was inspired to launch this project with the hope of a brighter year to come.
“We are all going through a historically difficult time right now,” says BMCYF Executive Director Terra Forgette, “This project is a wish for recovery and healing for all of us, and our whole community. And a chance to do something together, even while this pandemic keeps us apart.”
Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families (BMCYF) is a non-profit organization which operates a community center and community garden in West Point. Though most activities at the community center have been shut down since March, BMCYF has continued to serve free to-go dinners two nights per week, and to distribute weekly art activity packets for local kids.
In January, BMCYF volunteers will collect the paper cranes, string them together and hang them in the community, as a wish for healing and recovery.
Origami paper is stocked in the Little Free Library at BMCYF on Main Street in West Point, at ACE Hardware and Dani’s Hair Design and the Community Covenant Church. Origami paper has also been distributed to students at West Point Elementary School. A video tutorial on how to fold a paper crane is posted on the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families Youtube Channel and facebook.com/bmcyf. Completed cranes can be dropped off at the BMCYF Community Center Tuesdays and Thursdays between 3 and 5pm. BMCYF invites everyone to be part of this community effort. For more information contact Terra Forgette, terra.bmcyf.org.