October 10, 2019 (Sonora, CA) – Adventist Health Sonora is improving patient access to Angels Camp Rapid Care and Angels Camp Orthopedics by reconfiguring the parking lot for the medical office building located at 23 N. Main St. in Angels Camp. The medical offices, which are located adjacent to Frog Jump Plaza, are currently only accessible via a small driveway for vehicles traveling southbound on Highway 49.
The new parking lot design will include a driveway between the Frog Jump Plaza parking lot, near McDonalds and Starbucks, and the medical office parking lot. This will allow vehicles traveling northbound on Highway 49 to access the Rapid Care and Orthopedics offices without having to turn around. Drivers will simply enter the Frog Jump Plaza parking lot and continue through the new driveway to the medical office parking lot.
Boyer Construction has been contracted to complete the project. Demolition begins Monday, October 14, and the project is expected to be complete by early December. During construction, the medical offices will continue to be accessible through the current driveway from Highway 49, closest to Highway 4, until the new driveway between the two parking lots is complete.
The main entrance to Frog Jump Plaza will not be affected. However, the second entrance on the south side of McDonald’s, may occasionally be impacted as crews complete the work. This will be minimized as much as possible to avoid disruption in traffic flow.
Adventist Health Sonora is pleased to provide urgent medical care seven days per week at Angels Camp Rapid Care and expert specialty services at Angels Camp Orthopedics to the residents and visitors of Calaveras County. The care team looks forward to providing an improved patient experience with a more easily navigated parking lot in the coming months.
More information about Angels Camp Rapid Care is available at 209-536-6680. Angels Camp Orthopedics may be reached at 209-736-1147.