The following press release was issue by the Calaveras County Department of Public Works.

On Thursday, September 16 and Friday, September 17, 2021 there will be traffic delays on O’Byrnes Ferry Road and Pool Station Road to accommodate a pothole patching project.

Crews will be active during the daylight hours of 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM. There will be one lane traffic controls and drivers should expect delays. Construction equipment will be on site and motorists are urged to use caution in the area. Please observe all traffic control signs and instructions of onsite personnel.

Calaveras County Public Works Department appreciates your cooperation and will do everything we can to complete the project on schedule.

Contact Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 if you have any questions regarding this project.

