The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District.
SAN ANDREAS, CA., September 21, 2021 – CCWD is pleased to announce it is partnering with Tyler Technologies to implement new customer service software. The software will go live this week.
After the software changes, all customers will have NEW customer accounts. This means that any accounts that are currently enrolled in autopay will need to enroll with the new software. Unfortunately, there was no way to transfer customer data to the new software, so all customers will be required to register for the new software to gain access to:
- Transaction History
- Address Information
- Account Information
- Consumption History
- Manage Multiple Accounts
- Paying your bill (both single payments and setting up auto pay)
CCWD apologizes for this one-time inconvenience, but the new software will greatly improve their customer experience and access to information. With the adoption of Tyler Technologies software, CCWD will have the ability to deliver better and faster assistance to the public while providing greater transparency and accessibility for customers. This transition will also include improvements to CCWD's billing and payment system that will allow for an easier and more streamlined payment process. Once our new Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) meters are installed, CCWD customers will be able to access their detailed, real-time water usage data through an interactive dashboard within their account. Furthermore, customers can set up water usage and leak alerts.
CCWD is asking all customers to go to ccwd.org to set up their new account. In order to accommodate the transition to new payment accounts, no late fees will be assessed on past due balances through October 15.
We want to thank all our customers for their patience during this transition and we look forward to providing a better service to our valued customers.
For more information on CCWD’s new finance software or if you have questions about how to set up a new online account, please visit ccwd.org and select Pay My Bill or contact Customer Service at 754-3543 x 3.