The following press release was issued by Shakespeare on the Vine Theatre Company.
Shakespeare on the Vine Theatre Company is producing a short engagement Benefit Show this summer from August 3-7 at 8pm. The impact COVID-19 had on this small theatre company was significant. The ticket sales from this summer’s benefit show will directly help the full-scale Shakespeare production the company is planning for the 2022 summer. The show is a popular parody play titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The play originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987, went on to 9 record-breaking years in London’s West End, and has maintained its popularity for the last 30 years.
The play is a hilarious, irreverent, and fast-paced romp through the Bard’s extensive cannon. Three madcap actors in tights weave their way through all of Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories, Tragedies, and Sonnets in a wild 90 minutes. Each performance promises to leave the audience breathless with laughter. Directed by Tara Kayton, the case will feature the hilarious and talented Tyler Mattson, Clocky McDowell, and Elyse Sharp. These three actors deftly juggle props, costumes, and the entirety of Shakespeare’s cannon over the course of this play. For some instances of bawdy and/or suggestive language or action, this play is best suited for audiences ages 12 and up.
The creative team: Director Tara Kayton, Stage Manager Kierin Harrison, Production Manager Janet Cunningham, Scenic Carpenter Dan Swanson, Costume Designer Herin Kaputkin, Lighting Designer Ross Aldrich, Scenic Painter Dolores Mast, and Production Assistant Jenia Willhite.
This benefit show marks the company’s seventh year working at Brice Station after successful productions of Macbeth (‘19), The Tempest (’18), Hamlet (’17), As You Like It (’16), and The Taming of the Shrew (’15). These productions helped to earn Brice Station the Calaveras Visitors Bureau’s Innovations in Tourism Awards for Most Innovative Attraction and Most Innovative Business. Brice Station Vineyards’ award-winning wine will be available for purchase at 5:30pm. The 2021 Benefit show runs for five nights only. August 3-7 at 8:00pm.
Tickets are currently on sale!
2021 Benefit Show
Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday at 8:00pm
Opens: Tuesday, August 3
Closes: Saturday, August 7
Box Office Opens and Picnicking Begins at 5:30pm - Bring a chair
No Outside Alcohol – Brice Station wine available
Picnics Encouraged – No food available for purchase onsite
3353 East Highway 4 – Murphys, CA 95247
Tickets:
On sale at: www.shakespeareonthevine.org
Or call 209.736.7238