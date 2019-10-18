NATIONAL PRESCRIPTION TAKE-BACK DAY IS CALAVERAS’ “DROP THE DRUGS” DAY SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2019
The annual Calaveras County “Drop the Drugs” event is coming up on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 10am-2pm at two locations in the county:
Calaveras County Office of Education, 185 South Main Street, Angels Camp
Toyon Middle School, on Highway 12 between San Andreas and Valley Springs
At “Drop the Drugs” days, residents can dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs. Uniformed officers will accept the material, and request that all identifying information be marked out or removed. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked, but collection sites are not equipped to receive liquids or sharps (needles.)
Past methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—pose safety, environmental, and health hazards. Returning unused drugs to law enforcement agencies for destruction is the safest and most environmentally responsible method of disposal.
Calaveras County collection events have removed well over 1,500 pounds of potentially dangerous drugs and medications from the community.
Community members who cannot attend the event may drop off drugs any day during business hours at permanent “Drug Drop Boxes” at the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office in San Andreas or the Angels Camp Police Department.
For more information regarding the safe disposal of unused medicines, the public may contact Calaveras County Sheriff Deputy Samantha King at 209-754-6500.