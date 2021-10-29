The following press release was issued by Caltrans. 

CALAVERAS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Route 4. Work is scheduled to occur as follows: Route 4

• Crews will perform paving work from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler Street beginning Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is part of the center, left-turn lane project in Murphys.

• One-way traffic control from the entrance of Calaveras Big Trees State Park to Gold Torch Drive for tree work beginning Monday, November 1, through Friday, November 5, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Motorists should expect 5- to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.

This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues.

For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.