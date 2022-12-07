The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.
Angels Camp – Students in the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) Adult Transition Program delighted employees with crafts and cookies at their Holiday Pop Up Shop Fundraiser. The students created the crafty gift items while learning valuable skills and banking money that they will use to have more enriched community experiences.
The Adult Transition Program serves students who are ages 18-22 and are on active Individual Education Plans (IEPs). The program focuses on helping students build vital life skills that will allow them to live as independently as possible. These skills include vocational skills, daily living skills and community access skills.
Items for sale were handcrafted, unique, and creative. Students stamped holiday tea towels, made holiday candles, lighted bottles and jars, hot cocoa in a jar, dog treats in a jar and cat ornaments. Transition Teacher June McTeer, along with transition staff, helped students with their creations. Staff members at Transition include paraeducators Tammy Settlemoir, Cecilia Vidales, Cindy Bettger, Deb Olsen, Denise Marshall and Christina Gallegos.
McTeer expressed, “The students created some incredible handmade holiday gifts! They were able to practice job skills such as taking inventory, measuring, designing, money management and customer service. We are such a small program that people don’t often notice the hard work our students do. This was a great way for students to branch out into our community and showcase their skills. I am so proud of them and the contagious joy they bring with them everywhere they go!”
Fundraising money for the transition students is important. With the money they earn comes more opportunities to have enriching community experiences such as going out to eat at a restaurant or going to a movie. Other activities may include bowling, miniature golf, and other community events. These recreational and leisure activities aide students in their continuous development.
Events like the Holiday Pop Up Shop Fundraiser help provide adult transition students further access to the community and build the skills one needs to have to be an adult. The students learn, while having fun and working towards their goals. This fundraiser will be documented in their scrap books alongside many other adventures and accomplishments.