The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Office of Education.

Angels Camp – Students in the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) Adult Transition Program delighted employees with crafts and cookies at their Holiday Pop Up Shop Fundraiser. The students created the crafty gift items while learning valuable skills and banking money that they will use to have more enriched community experiences.

