SAN ANDREAS, CA –Mark Twain Medical Center (MTMC) is now providing minimally-invasive treatment for one of the most common conditions affecting females – stress urinary incontinence (SUI). For the first time in Calaveras County, the laparoscopic Burch Procedure is available through MTMC Gynecologist Ali Parsa, M.D.
MTMC President and CEO Doug Archer notes, “Advanced treatments such as the laparoscopic Burch Procedure enhance the ability of our women's health team to meet the needs of Calaveras County women. From advanced procedures to reproductive health, checkups and tests like mammograms and Pap smears, we provide local women with resources they need close to home.”
Dr. Parsa explains, “Stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is a condition that affects 25-35% percent of the U.S. female population. It is caused when sudden extra pressure is put on the bladder, causing small amounts of urine to escape during activities, such as laughing, coughing and physical activity. It can have a negative impact on a woman’s day-to-day activities.”
Dr. Parsa is renowned for his specialty practice in minimally invasive GYNO surgeries. He is one of a handful of Subspecialty Board Certified and Fellowship Trained Pelvic Surgeon/Urogynecologists in the country. He is certified in the minimally-invasive Laparoscopic Burch Procedure to treat SUI.
He says, “The laparoscopic Burch Procedure has become the procedure of choice for many SUI patients given its unparalleled high success rate – approximately 90% nationwide -- and very low complication rate. The result build’s confidence and can help women sustain an active lifestyle as they grow older.”
Dr. Parsa received his Doctor of Medicine from Ross University School of Medicine. He completed his obstetrics and gynecology residency at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, New Jersey, which is recognized for its level 3 high risk Perinatal Center. Following his residency, Dr. Parsa completed a fellowship in minimally invasive surgery at Stanford University and specializes in advanced laparoscopic surgeries.
