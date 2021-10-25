The following press release was issue by Caltrans.
CALAVERAS COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 4 and 26.
Route 4
• Crews will perform shoulder work from Pennsylvania Gulch Road to Mitchler
Street beginning Monday, October 25, through Friday, October 29, 2021, from
7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This is part of the center, left-turn lane project in Murphys.
Route 26
• One-way traffic control between Main Street and Pinecrest Lane in West Point for utility work from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.
Motorists should expect 5- to 10-minute delays and use alternate routes whenever possible.
This work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction related issues.
For the safety of workers and other motorists, please Be Work Zone Alert.
For the latest road conditions, visit quickmap.dot.ca.gov