The following press release was issued by the Calaveras County Water District.
UPDATE 7:45 a.m. Friday – CCWD continues to urge customers to conserve water in Copperopolis. While CCWD’s water treatment plant did come back online at about 3 a.m. Friday thanks to a backup generator provided by PG&E, CCWD needs all customers in Copperopolis to continue conserving water until PG&E restores power to all of Copperopolis.
8:45 p.m. Thursday – Thanks to the tireless work of CCWD staff in coordination with PG&E, a new backup generator has been secured for our water treatment plant in Copperopolis. However, we are still urging all customers in Copperopolis to conserve water at this time, even if power has been restored to your homes. We need time to bring the water treatment plant back online and fill up the water storage tanks serving the Copperopolis community. We will post updates on our website and Facebook Friday morning to provide an update to the community. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this challenging time.
For more information, contact the CCWD Customer Service Department at (209) 754-3543 or customerservice@ccwd.org.