The following press release was issued by Calaveras Unified School District.
To Calaveras County Businesses and Organizations,
A Christmas to Remember is an annual community effort to solicit donations that go directly to purchasing new clothing for identified students in the Calaveras Unified School District. While COVID cancelled our efforts in 2020, we enthusiastically look forward to moving this forward in 2021.
The two day donation drive to solicit funds for A Christmas to Remember will take place Wednesday, December 1st and Thursday, December 2nd.
Locations are Mar-Val (Valley Springs), Treats Store (San Andreas), Intersection of Hwy 26 and 49 (Moke Hill) and Post Office (West Point).
Times at each donation location are usually between 7:00 AM and 6:00 PM.
Donation booths will be manned by members of local Lions Clubs and San Andreas Rotary
All funds are used to provide $100 per student in new clothing for up to 150 CUSD students (dependent upon level of donations, students as identified by each school site based upon the numbers allocated).
We hope you will consider contributing to the cause in any way possible, when the time arises.
Sincerely,
Mark Campbell Gene Weatherby
Superintendent President/Coordinator
Calaveras Unified School District Mokelumne Hill Lions Club