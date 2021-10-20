The following press release was issued by Utica Water and Power Authority.
Residents of Murphys and Angels Camp will notice low flows in the creek running through Murphys and Angels Camp during the month of November 2021. This is due to the Utica Water and Power Authority’s (Utica) annual scheduled maintenance outage.
During the outage, Utica will shut off the water from the North Fork Stanislaus River that normally flows from Avery to Angels Camp through Utica’s 27-mile-long water conveyance system. Minimum flows will be released from Utica’s reservoir storage to provide water to the Union Public Utility District and City of Angels Camp. On weekends in November, Utica may turn the water back on for a day or two in order to refill storage reservoirs.
While the system is de-watered, Utica staff will tear out old wooden flumes that are past their useful lives and rebuild them with new materials. Crews will also line sections of canal with shotcrete, which will help reduce water lost to leakage. While the Utica Conveyance Crew is working on flumes and canals, the Operations and Maintenance Crew will be making repairs and upgrades to both the Murphys and Angels Powerhouses.
Click here to see examples of projects Utica will be working on this November.
For more information or to ask questions about the maintenance outage, contact Utica at admin@uticawater.com or (209) 736-9419.