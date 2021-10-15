The following press release was issued by the Calaveras Community Foundation.
Calaveras Community Foundation recently awarded 17 grants totaling over $110,000 as part of its annual competitive grant process. These grants include:
Calaveras County Office of Education –restore Student Events.
Calaveras Sings Theatre Repertory (CSTARS) -produce a show in 2021.
Calaveras Humane Society – assistance in veterinary expenses for low-income
senior residents.
Common Grounds (Meals on Wheels) – deliver meals to county residents.
St. Patricks Helping Hands –purchase more protein foods for clients’ food bags.
Mark Twain Medical Center Foundation – prepare hot meals & deliver to
Murphys Senior Center for distribution.
Hospice of Amador/Calaveras County – respite care for Calaveras residents
will continue.
West Point Covenant Food Pantry – will continue their Food Pantry plus
provide other services for their clients.
Trinity Ranch of Calaveras County – offers practical experience for youth aging
out of the foster-care system by raising livestock to take to the County Fair.
Feeney Park Foundation will update the public bathrooms at the Park.
Calaveras Pregnancy Center will publicize/promote new ultrasound testing
available to Calaveras women.
Murphys Old Timers Museum – “Tales of Calaveras” -taped interviews
The Angels Camp Museum Foundation will restore the Firehouse exhibit.
Central Calaveras Fire & Rescue Protection District will obtain a Rapid
Intervention Pack (RIT)–an especially important piece of equipment to ensure
firefighter safety and rescue.
Sierra Hope will replace/upgrade appliances in the Hope House, a housing
program for homeless individuals with children.
Douglas Flat Community Center will improve the Douglas Flat Schoolhouse by
upgrading the electrical service.
Gardens to Grow In will upgrade the main courtyard entrance at the Master
Gardeners Demonstration Garden, San Andreas.
Funding this many viable endeavors would be impossible without the help of Donor Advised Funds, managed by CCF. Special thanks to the Federlein Family Fund of San Francisco, the Martha & Paul Moeller Fund, and Jackson Rancheria Casino/Resort Fund and employees for their financial assistance. Since it’s inception in 2000, CCF has provided over $2,800,000 in competitive grants, scholarships, and assistance. To learn more about CCF, call (209) 736-1845 or visit the website: www.calaverascommunityfoundation.org