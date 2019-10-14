The following press release was issued by the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club.
MURPHYS AND ANGELS CAMP, CA (OCTOBER 2019) – One person’s unwanted shoes can help provide meaningful opportunities that many in developing nations need, which is why the members of the Angels-Murphys Rotary Club have re-launched their annual shoe drive to collect 2,000 pairs of new or gently used shoes.
The shoes that Rotary collects will be delivered to Soles4Souls–a non-profit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Founded in 2006, the organization has distributed more than 30 million pairs of new and used shoes in 127 countries.
“Our Rotary Club is a strong supporter of Soles4Souls’ mission,” said Bert Lucas, the Club’s President. “To know that we can create meaningful impact around the globe by simply collecting and donating what is otherwise destined for the landfill is a really great feeling.”
The World Bank estimates that approximately 900 million people, 400 million of whom are children, live on less than $1.90 per day. Millions of these children don’t have access to adequate footwear resulting in significant ramifications for their health and well-being. Meanwhile many adults don’t have access to sustainable employment.
Soles4Souls not only provides short-term relief through providing brand new shoes and clothing donated by retailers and manufacturers, but also creates economic impact and keeps unwanted textiles out of landfills. All of Rotary’s donated shoes will be distributed to the organization’s micro-enterprise programs that create jobs in Haiti, Honduras and other developing nations. The resulting revenue will help fund the free distribution of new shoes and clothing in the U.S., Canada and developing nations around the world.
“Millions of pairs of shoes lay idle in people’s closets,” said Lucas. “Give those to Soles4Souls instead, and know that you are taking a step to help disrupt the cycle of poverty around the globe.”
Angels-Murphys Rotary Club’s shoe drive for Soles4Souls information:
Now through October 23, bring your new or used shoes of any kind to our collection bins at:
Big Trees Market
Avery Middle School
Hazel Fischer School
Arnold ACE Hardware
Murphys Historic Hotel
Michelson School
Sabrina Julian Investments
Sierra Hills Market
Bank of Stockton
Jim Bailey Insurance
Bret Harte High School
Calaveras County Office of Education
Angels Food Market
Copperopolis Town Square
Calaveras High School
Call for other locations/information: Jim Bailey at 743-9176 or Liz Armstrong at 743-7476
Angels-Murphys Rotary Club Makes Calaveras Better
Rotary is made up of people like you...neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a need, unite, and take action to create lasting change across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves. Solving real problems takes real commitment and vision. For more than 110 years, Rotary's people of action have used their passion, energy, and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects. From literacy and peace to water and health, we are always working to better our world, and we stay committed to the end. Rotarians are just ordinary people doing extraordinary things by working together. Visit angelsmurphysrotary.org to learn more, and join us every Thursday at noon at the Murphys Historic Hotel.
About Soles4Souls
Soles4Souls disrupts the cycle of poverty by creating sustainable jobs and providing relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the organization repurposes product to supply its micro-enterprise, disaster relief and direct assistance programs. Since 2006, it has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries. A nonprofit social enterprise, Soles4Souls earns more than half of its income and commits 100% of donations to programs. Visit soles4souls.org for more information.