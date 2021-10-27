Press release from the Calaveras County Arts Council
Contact: Kathy Mazzaferro at goldrusharts18@gmail.com or call 209/754-1774
Location: The Calaveras County Arts Council Gallery, 22 Main Street, San Andreas
Art due in gallery: November 1-November 3, 2021
In Gallery and online: November 8, 2021 to January 7, 2022
Reception: December 7, 2021
Artist Opportunity at the Calaveras County Arts Council
The Calaveras County Arts Council will be accepting submissions for its Annual One-Of-A-Kind Gifts Of Art show on November 1 through November 3.
This popular holiday show, scheduled to open on November 8, represents artists from all over the Motherlode, showing their work both online and in the gallery at 22 Main Street in San Andreas. This is a service offered to Mother Lode artists at no charge; commission fees are low—80% goes to the artist, with the gallery keeping 20% for administration costs.
Artists wishing to show their work online should register at www.calaverasarts.org to be considered for the online shop. To show your work in the gallery only, contact Kathy Mazzaferro at 209/754-1774.