The following press release was issued by the Mother Lode Art Association.
It's with real joy that we are able to announce that the 2021 Fine Art Show -- our 67th! -- is going forward!
Our Fine Art Show is our primary fundraiser. Proceeds from entry fees, art sales, and raffle tickets go to support art education in Tuolumne County schools. We will be in the Sonora Opera Hall on Washington Street, in historic downtown Sonora, a few steps from shops, restaurants and accommodation.
This year, in addition to our regular show, we are holding a juried student show, open to participants up to the age of 18 who attend Tuolumne County schools students.
You’ve had lots of time to work and there is still plenty of time to create something in these categories:
Acrylic & Oils
Watercolor
Mixed Media & Graphics: Printmaking including lithography, linocut, serigraph, mono-print, woodcut, etc., collage, encaustic, etching, charcoal, graphite, pen/brush & ink, colored pencil
3-Dimensional, Sculpture, Pottery, Stained and Fused Glass: Artist to assist with assembly if necessary.
Pastels
All Mediums: Foothill Favorites
In addition to the prestige of winning at this annual event there are some very generous awards. Best of Show $ 300, Diane Sanguinetti Honorary Award $ 100, People’s Choice $100, Category 6 $ 100 and category awards for 1st; $100, 2nd; $75, and 3rd: $50.
The show opens with an Artists Reception on Fri. Oct. 15 from 5:00 – 8:00pm with an Awards Presentation at 7 pm. The show is then open on Sat. Oct. 16 from 10:00-5:00 pm and on Sunday from 10:00 – 3:00 pm. There will be a raffle and a silent auction, both of which close at 2:00 pm Sunday.
For eligibility and rules the entry forms are available online at www.motherlodeartassociation.org. Entry forms must be postmarked before Friday, October 1, 2021.