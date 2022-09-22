(San Andreas, CA -- September 21, 2022) More than 6 million young people across the country are enjoying 4-H today! 4-H offers young people many new opportunities allowing them to make an impact on the community and step up to the challenges of a complex and changing world. Calaveras County 4-H is a volunteer youth development program open to all youth between the ages of 5 to 18 years old sponsored by the University of California and the County of Calaveras.

Nine clubs: Angelus Ranus, Calaveras Wranglers, Copper Hills, Jenny Lind, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, San Andreas 4-H Club, Tri-Dam, and West Point make up Calaveras County 4-H. Each of these clubs offers projects for gardening, cooking, photography, sports, Legos, civic engagement, and various animal species for its members to join.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.